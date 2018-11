(Front row L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brunei representative, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Chief Executive Hong Kong China Carrie Lam, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and (back row L-R) Mexican Vice-Minister for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy Juan Carlos Baker, Vice-Minister for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Taiwan representative Morris Chang, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, United States representative and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose for a group photo at APEC Haus for the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (R) with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) at the arrival to APEC Haus for the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison (L) speaks as US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listens during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US, Japan, Australia to invest more to develop Indo-Pacific

The United States, Japan and Australia will boost infrastructure investment in the developing nations of the Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing influence in the region, the countries announced in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The Trilateral Partnership intends to consult with governments of Indo-Pacific countries, including Papua New Guinea, to identify infrastructure projects for potential development and financing," the statement said.