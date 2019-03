A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during the start of their second one on one meeting at the US-North Korea summit in the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) speaks during a press conference alongside US President Donald J. Trump (L) after a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The United States' Secretary of State on Friday discussed the results of the recent US-North Korea summit with the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan, as the three sides agreed to support continuing dialogue with Pyongyang.

After participating in the two-day summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un which ended on Thursday, Mike Pompeo held phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Washington's two main allies in the region.