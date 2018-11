US Vice President Mike Pence (L) arrives at the Prime Minister's official residence prior to his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the start of their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands during a joint statement after their meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL

The trade agreement the United States and Japan plan to negotiate will be a model for the Indo-Pacific region, the vice-president of the United States said at the start of his Asia tour on Tuesday.

Mike Pence, who referred to trade negotiations to be held between Tokyo and Washington in January, met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the first stop of his Asia and Oceania tour.