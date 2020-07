US President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat while participating in the "Spirit of America Showcase" at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 July 2020. The event showcases American products ahead of Independence Day on 04 July. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US jobless rate falls more than expected in June;

The United States' jobless rate surprisingly fell to 11.1 percent in June, a month in which non-farm payroll employment rose by a record 4.8 million, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The unemployment rate has now fallen for two consecutive months despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, having dropped from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May.