A group of displaced Mexicans from the state of Michoacan protest in the vicinity of the United States consulate, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 08 May 2022 (issued 10 May 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

Migrants and activists take part in a demonstration against Title 42 in Tijuana, Mexico, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

Members of the migrant caravan, that is advancing towards the US-Mexico border, rest during a stop in the municipality of San Miguel Xoxtla, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Hilda Rios

A United States judge on Friday blocked the plan of President Joe Biden's administration to lift Title 42, the regulation used to expel undocumented immigrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced weeks ago the end of Title 42 for May 23, but Louisiana judge Robert Summerhays suspended preparations to rescind it and on Friday definitively annulled its lifting.