US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Japan in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Birds fly over a section of the recently renovated US-Mexico border wall, in Calexico, California, USA, on Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Maung

A United States federal judge on Friday night passed an order temporarily blocking President Trump's plan to build part of a Mexico border wall with funds secured under his national emergency declaration.

The ruling was passed by US District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam of Oakland, California, after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Sierra Club environmental organization and the Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC). Another was filed by a coalition of 20 US states.