Church of the living God new leader Naason Joaquin Garcia gives a speech during 'Saint Calling of the Church of the Living God' meeting, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 09 August 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO

Naason Joaquin Garcia (C), the leader of a Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo evangelical church, along with his defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld (L), attend a bail review hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court, in Los Angeles, USA, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/AL SEIB / POOL

The leader of the so-called "Luz del Mundo" ("Light of the World") church will remain imprisoned in a United States jail without bail until he faces trial on charges of child pornography, child rape and human trafficking, a state judge ruled Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge David Fields said that Naason Joaquin Garcia, 50, who was arrested last month, represented a danger to the community and could flee the country if he were granted bail, which had been set at $50 million, believed to be the highest amount ever.