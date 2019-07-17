The leader of the so-called "Luz del Mundo" ("Light of the World") church will remain imprisoned in a United States jail without bail until he faces trial on charges of child pornography, child rape and human trafficking, a state judge ruled Tuesday.
Superior Court Judge David Fields said that Naason Joaquin Garcia, 50, who was arrested last month, represented a danger to the community and could flee the country if he were granted bail, which had been set at $50 million, believed to be the highest amount ever.