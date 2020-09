A generic illustration shows the logo of Chinese internet media app TikTok on a phone, in Beijing, China, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald Trump is seen in an TikTok app post on a bench in Shanghai, China, 03 August 2020 (reissued 18 September 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A generic illustration shows the icon of Chinese internet media app TikTok on a phone, and the US flag on a laptop screen, in Beijing, China, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A United States judge on Sunday temporarily blocked the government from implementing a ban on downloads and updates from the Chinese app TikTok, which was to have taken affect at 11.59 pm.

District judge Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia issued the temporary injunction at the request of the lawyers of TikTok’s owner ByteDance. EFE-EPA