US judge once again denies bail to Peruvian ex-president

The US federal judge handling Peru's request to extradite former President Alejandro Toledo on corruption charges has once again denied bail for the ex-head of state.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, who in July had accepted prosecutors' argument that the 73-year-old Peruvian represented a flight risk and declined to set bail, on Thursday rejected the new evidence presented by the defense.