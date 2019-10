Peruvian presidential candidate Alejandro Toledo for the Peru Posible party speaks at the Universidad del Pacifico, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

A file photograph showing former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo addressing a press conference after he took part in the presentation of the document 'Global Consensus' in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 28, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER LIZON

US District Judge Vince Chhabria on Thursday ordered the delayed release of former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo, who is facing extradition proceedings.

The magistrate said the "special circumstances" affecting Toledo, 73, such as his solitary confinement, the lengthy extradition proceedings and a mitigated flight risk, warranted his release on bail. EFE-EPA