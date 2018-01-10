A sign hangs in a senate office window as protesters in support of a clean Dream Act rally in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Protesters voice support for the passage of the 'clean' DREAM Act, shortly before being detained at the East Front of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Immigrants-rights protesters demonstrate their support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while marching in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

A youth holds a sign at a rally held to voice support for the passage of the 'clean' DREAM Act, in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A US judge on Tuesday ordered the president of the United States to partially revive the DACA immigration policy and to resume accepting renewal applications from undocumented youth migrants or "Dreamers" until all pending legal challenges are resolved in different courts across the country.

District Judge William Alsup, from the Northern District Court of California, issued his ruling on Tuesday in which he described US President Donald Trump's decision in September 2017 to end DACA and to give Congress until March 5 to resolve the situation of its beneficiaries as "arbitrary and capricious."