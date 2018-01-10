A US judge on Tuesday ordered the president of the United States to partially revive the DACA immigration policy and to resume accepting renewal applications from undocumented youth migrants or "Dreamers" until all pending legal challenges are resolved in different courts across the country.
District Judge William Alsup, from the Northern District Court of California, issued his ruling on Tuesday in which he described US President Donald Trump's decision in September 2017 to end DACA and to give Congress until March 5 to resolve the situation of its beneficiaries as "arbitrary and capricious."