A federal judge in the United States on Tuesday released on bail the only person arrested to date in relation to an illegal raid on North Korea's embassy in Spain, according to documents of the case accessed by EFE.

US citizen Christopher Philip Ahn, 38, a former US Marine, was released after posting bail of $1.3 million, although he will have to remain under house arrest as he still faces a possible extradition to Spain to be tried for his alleged participation in the raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid on Feb. 22.