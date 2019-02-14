A federal judge ruled that former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to investigators about his contact with an associate the FBI has linked to Russian intelligence despite agreeing to a plea deal requiring him to tell the truth, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

United States District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a four-page order that the government met its burden of proof in showing that Manafort intentionally misled investigators on at least three matters. Her ruling voids the government's obligations under the agreement to offer him leniency in exchange for his cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.