A man and his daughter leave a US Customs and Immigration Enforcement office in Phoenix. EFE-EPA/File

A US district judge in California ruled Monday that President Donald Trump's administration must wait at least a week before deporting immigrant families reunited after being separated at the border under the "zero tolerance" policy.

Judge Dana Sabraw found in favor of a motion from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which said that it sought the injunction amid "persistent and increasing rumors that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification."