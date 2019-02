Defense attorney Angel Eduardo Balarezo, who represents Joaquin ''El Chapo'' Guzman, arrives at the US federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, Feb. 4. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel, leaves a US federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, Feb. 4. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The jury in the federal trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman began deliberations on Monday after listening to more than three hours of instructions from US. District Judge Brian Cogan.

The acting US attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, was present for the session at a federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where the trial as unfolded since mid-November.