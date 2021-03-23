An external view of the United states District Court, Southern District of New York, in New York, USA, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez attends an official meeting hosted by the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) to receive him, at the OAS in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A Honduran man accused of criminal dealings with the Central American country's president and other officials was found guilty by a 12-member jury of three counts of drug trafficking and weapons charges in a New York City court on Monday.

Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez was arrested in Miami in March 2020 in connection with a case against José Antonio "Tony" Hernández, the brother of Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado. In October 2019, Tony Hernandez was convicted of the same drug trafficking and weapons charges as Fuentes Ramírez. EFE-EPA