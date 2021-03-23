A Honduran man accused of criminal dealings with the Central American country's president and other officials was found guilty by a 12-member jury of three counts of drug trafficking and weapons charges in a New York City court on Monday.
Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez was arrested in Miami in March 2020 in connection with a case against José Antonio "Tony" Hernández, the brother of Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado. In October 2019, Tony Hernandez was convicted of the same drug trafficking and weapons charges as Fuentes Ramírez. EFE-EPA