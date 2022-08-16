Authorities stand outside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former president Donald Trump, amid reports of the FBI executing a search warrant as a part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Authorities stand outside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former president Donald Trump, amid reports of the FBI executing a search warrant as a part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM RASSOL

Supports of former President Donald Trump protest outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, amid reports of the FBI executing a search warrant as a part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The United States Department of Justice on Monday asked a judge not to release the affidavit that gave the FBI probable cause to search the residence of former president Donald Trump, arguing that its publication could affect the course of the investigation.

In a 13-page filing addressed to the Florida judge handling the case, prosecutor Juan Antonio González requested that the document not be published because it could "alter the investigation's trajectory, reveal ongoing and future investigative efforts, and undermine agents' ability to collect evidence or obtain truthful testimony."