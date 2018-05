Relatives of Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, who was killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, comfort each other at Sabika's family home in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rehan Khan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seen here, sent condolences Saturday to the family and friends of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani teenager who was one of the 10 fatalities of the shooting this Friday in the Texas town of Santa Fe. EFE-EPA/File

Undated photo of Sabika Sheikh made available be her family on May 19, 2018; she was an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded. EFE-EPA/Sheikh family photo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent condolences Saturday to the family and friends of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani teenager who was one of the 10 fatalities of the shooting this Friday in the Texas town of Santa Fe.

Sheikh, 17, had been taking part in a student exchange program since August last year and was just days away from returning to her country, the Pakistani Foreign Office said Saturday.