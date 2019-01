Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno (L) and President of the National Electoral Council Tibisay Lucena, in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez (C), speaks at a press conference accompanied by members of his cabinet, at the Government Palace, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

The US government will not recognize the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro's second term as president of Venezuela, the White House national security adviser said Thursday.

"The US will not recognize the Maduro dictatorship's illegitimate inauguration," said John Bolton on Twitter regarding the inauguration on Thursday of the Venezuelan leader to a second presidential term, to run through 2025.