Mauricio Claver-Carone, US President Donald Trump's top adviser on Latin America, is interviewed by Efe on 17 January 2020 in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

US: LatAm will be mired in dependency, debt, corruption if it leans on China

President Donald Trump wants Latin America to pursue strong economic and bilateral investment ties with the United States and benefit from its prosperity, the US head of state's top adviser on Latin America said in an interview with Efe in Peru's capital.

Mauricio Claver-Carone added that if the region instead enters China's orbit it will end up mired in dependency, debt and corruption.