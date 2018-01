A handout picture made available by the United Launch Alliance (ULA) on 20 January 2018, shows the launch of an Atlas V rocket carrying an infrared sensing, missile detecting satellite of the US Air Force into orbit, from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ULA/JEFF SPOTTS/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

A handout long exposure picture made available by the United Launch Alliance (ULA) on 20 January 2018, shows the launch of an Atlas V rocket carrying an infrared sensing, missile detecting satellite of the US Air Force into orbit, from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ULA/JEFF SPOTTS/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

The United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida, United States, and placed a fourth infrared sensing satellite into orbit, as part of the US Air Force missile-detection system.

The liftoff occurred at 7.48pm from a platform of the complex 41 of the space center, and is the US Air Force's fourth Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) missile-detection satellite.