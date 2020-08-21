The United States on Thursday at the United Nations launched an effort to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, a step that promises to open a bitter battle in the Security Council where other powers reject Washington's idea that it has the right to use the venue for that purpose.

The Donald Trump administration abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington had signed with Tehran and now intends to use a clause contained in that pact to reimpose all international punishments that - before the pact was signed - had been levied against Iran.