The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed on Wednesday the final version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion initiative to address the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.
US lawmakers give final approval to $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 10 March, after the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO