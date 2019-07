Democratic Congressman Al Green takes part in a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, July 17. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald Trump meets with survivors of religious perception in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, July 17. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, July 17. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Only 95 of the 435 members of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives voted "yes" Wednesday in favor of a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his recent tweets telling four non-white congresswomen critical of his administration to "go back" to their own countries.

All of the Republicans joined 137 Democrats in voting down the bill put forward by Rep. Al Green (D-Texas).