US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump seen on their way to board the Marine One helicopter on April 18, 2019, the day before the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for the unredacted version of the Mueller Report. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

File photo of the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, the Democrat Jerry Nadler, who issued a subpoena Friday for the unredacted version of the Mueller Report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's campaign. EFE-EPA/File

Photo of a reporter holding the edited version of the Mueller Report this Thursday, April 18, 2019, which led the House Judiciary Committee to subpoena Friday the unredacted version of this report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's campaign. EFE-EPA/Erik s. Lesser

The head of the Judiciary Committee in the US House of Representative issued a subpoena Friday for the unedited version of the findings of Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's campaign.

Rep. Jerry Nadler said in a statement posted on Twitter that he had issued that subpoena to see the entire document prepared over a two-year period by the special counsel.