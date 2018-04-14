The Scientific Research Center building that was hit by the strikes that were launched on April 14, 2018 by the United States, the United Kingdom and France in Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A rebel commander on Saturday told EFE that the main base for Iranian forces in Syria, located near the capital Damascus, was one of the sites hit by air strikes launched by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against Syrian government positions.

Speaking with EFE by telephone, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Rahal of the Free Syrian Army, a group supported by the US, said that missiles had targeted the headquarters of Iranian forces near Damascus International Airport, nicknamed the Glasshouse, among other locations.