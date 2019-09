Photo of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who announced Friday new measures that will limit to $1,000 per quarter the amount of money in remittances that Cuban residents in the US can send family members on the island. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew/File

The United States government announced Friday new measures that will limit to $1,000 per quarter the amount of money in remittances that Cuban residents in the US can send family members on the island.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) is placing a cap of $1,000 U.S. dollars per quarter that one remitter can send per quarter to one Cuban national," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.