Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The Capitol building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA 21 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Lower House on Wednesday approved a massive $1.5 trillion spending package that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, and preventing a federal government shutdown.

The spending bill includes $782 billion for defense programs, a 5.6 percent increase over the previous year, and another $730 billion for domestic programs.