US Sen. Ted Cruz talks to reporters ahead of a meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, holds a press conference at the capital in Washington on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

In a surprising about-face, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved on Thursday a bill passed by the Republican Senate providing $4.6 billion to fund operations on the US-Mexico border.

The House voted 305-102 in favor of the Senate measure, which differs significantly from the border legislation passed earlier by the lower chamber.