US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Thursday, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media about the United StatesMexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Mexico celebrates end of "uncertainty" after approval of USMCA in the US

US lower house approves trade deal with Mexico and Canada

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives gave its approval Thursday to an amended version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mexico hailed the vote in favor of the USMCA, known in Spanish by the initials T-MEC.