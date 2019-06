The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, holds a press conference at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, June 4. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Democrats in the US House of Representatives used their majority status on Tuesday to pass a bill that contemplates a path to citizenship for more than 2.5 million immigrants who entered the country without authorization or with only temporary status.

The House voted 237-187 in favor of the DREAM and Promise Act of 2019, as seven Republicans joined the Democrats in supporting the measure.