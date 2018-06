Rosa Rodriguez attends a CASA in Action and Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA 27 June 2018 to demand protections for men, women and children separated at the border as a direct result of President Donald Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Emily Sophia attends a CASA in Action and Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA 27 June 2018 to demand protections for men, women and children separated at the border as a direct result of President Donald Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have provided a path to citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million so-called "Dreamers," limited legal immigration and provided funding for a wall on the United States' border with Mexico.

The bill was defeated by a tally of 301-121, with all 189 Democrats and 112 Republicans opposed.