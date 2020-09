A protester carries a sign in protest to a pardon granted to US Marines Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton during a demonstration in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino protesters hold pictures of Filipina Jennifer Laude during a protest rally near the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 11 October 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENIO LORETO

A handout photo made available by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, (PBI-PIO), shows US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton (C) with his hands with handcuffs covered, is escorted to board a US military plane in Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2020. EPA-EFE/PBI-PIO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, (PBI-PIO), shows US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton (C) heading to the airport for deportation in Manila, Philippines, 13 September 2020. EPA-EFE/PBI-PIO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A United States marine, who was serving a sentence in the Philippines for killing a transgender woman in 2014, was deported on Sunday after being pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Joseph Scott Pemberton left the Philippines on a US military plane at 9.14 am local time (1:14 GMT) bound for the US from Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed. EFE-EPA