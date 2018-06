A man holds a sign during a protest in front of the Tornillo Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, United States, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C) along with other mayors from across the United States protest in front of the Tornillo Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, United States, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

A bipartisan group of 16 US mayors protested Thursday on the Mexican border in front of the Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, against the government's immigration policies, which have created a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The delegation from the US Conference of Mayors (USCM) strongly condemned the government's "zero tolerance" policy, which seeks to prosecute every adult entering the country illegally and has led to the separation of 2,300 minors from their parents.