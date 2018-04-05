A US Border Patrol Officer scans the border between the United States and Mexico in the Tijuana River Valley in California USA across from Tijuana, Mexico, Aug. 27, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

President Donald Trump's decision to militarize the southern border with Mexico was received with pleasure by the National Border Patrol Council, which called the measure the act of a leader who cares deeply for his country and its citizens.

NBPC spokesman Art del Cueto said in an interview with EFE that more personnel are needed to monitor the border, given the volume of undocumented immigrants crossing over each day, and he added that with the arrival of the National Guard on the frontier "more people could see what's happening here."