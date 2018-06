US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray (not pictured) before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) attends a photo opportunity with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray discussed here Tuesday the US government's decision to reimpose tariffs on Mexican exports.

According to a statement released by the US State Department, the two officials spoke about the White House's decision to impose tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum, a decision that has elevated concerns regarding negotiations to update the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).