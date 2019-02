A C-17 plane of the US Air Force lands at Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 16 2019. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

Crew members of a C-17 plane of the US Air Force descend after landing at Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

The administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mark Green (2-L) speaks during the arrival of three C-17 cargo planes of the US Air Force at the Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

Staff unload relief goods from one of three C-17 planes of the US Air Force as they celebrate the landing of another at the Camilo Daza airport in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

Three United States C-17 military planes landed in the Colombian city of Cúcuta Saturday with the latest shipment of humanitarian aid for Venezuela.

The aid is being stockpiled on the Colombian side of the Venezuelan border at the request of self-declared interim president and opposition leader Juan Guiado.