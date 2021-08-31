Rescue efforts and assessment of the devastation caused on the weekend by "catastrophic" Hurricane Ida, which left at least one person dead in Louisiana, began on Monday amid the desolation and power outages that are affecting more than a million customers and the entire city of New Orleans.
President Joe Biden said Monday that Ide caused "massive damage" during a virtual meeting with the governors and mayors of the areas affected by the storm, a meeting at which he announced that some 5,000 members of the National Guard had deployed to the zone and said that the federal government will help for "as long as it takes" the region to recover from Ida.