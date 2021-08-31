Clouds from Hurricane Ida pass over a cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday evening as a major hurricane with the Mississippi and Louisiana coastal areas preparing for storms surges, wind damage and flooding. It is also making landfall on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

A handout picture made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a True Color daytime satellite image showing category 4 Hurricane Ida as it makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a category 4 hurricane on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. EFE/EPA/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Wind from approaching Hurricane Ida blows through the hair of Monroe Best in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Aug. 29, 2021. The Category 4 storm is virtually guaranteed to bring heavy rain, powerful finds, storm surge and flooding to southern Louisiana. EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Rescue efforts and assessment of the devastation caused on the weekend by "catastrophic" Hurricane Ida, which left at least one person dead in Louisiana, began on Monday amid the desolation and power outages that are affecting more than a million customers and the entire city of New Orleans.

President Joe Biden said Monday that Ide caused "massive damage" during a virtual meeting with the governors and mayors of the areas affected by the storm, a meeting at which he announced that some 5,000 members of the National Guard had deployed to the zone and said that the federal government will help for "as long as it takes" the region to recover from Ida.