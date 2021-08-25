US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) pose for a photograph in the Presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

United States Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that her country has to find "ways to pressure" Beijing to respect international laws in the South China Sea, where it maintains territorial tensions with several countries.

"We have to find ways to pressure and increase pressure on Beijing to comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and challenge its excessive and intimidating maritime claims," ??Harris said in Hanoi after her meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.