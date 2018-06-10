US President Donald J. Trump walks off Air Force One as he arrives at the Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Singaporeans gather in front of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Singaporean Police officers stand guard in front of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The car with flags flying carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, heads into the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The president of the United States and the leader of North Korean both arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of their historic summit, an efe-epa journalist reported, amid heightened security and hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries that have been at loggerheads for decades.

Kim Jong-un landed first, followed by Donald Trump a few hours later, with thousands of locals lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Kim's motorcade on its way to the presidential palace, where he met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.