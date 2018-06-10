The president of the United States and the leader of North Korean both arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of their historic summit, an efe-epa journalist reported, amid heightened security and hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries that have been at loggerheads for decades.
Kim Jong-un landed first, followed by Donald Trump a few hours later, with thousands of locals lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Kim's motorcade on its way to the presidential palace, where he met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.