The US National Guard carried out its first joint aerial mission with the Border Patrol since President Donald Trump ordered the guard deployed to halt illegal immigration, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Wednesday.
The aircrew of a National Guard UH-72 helicopter conducted aerial reconnaissance with one Border Patrol agent aboard in support of agents on the ground on May 17, as part of the Operation Guardian mission over the Tucson Sector area of operations, the CBP said in a press statement.