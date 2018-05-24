Photo provided by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showing Chief Warrant Officer of the Missouri National Guard, Andrew Ottinger (R), speak with Sergeant Brent Woods at the Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lu Maheda/CBP

Photo provided by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showing Border Patrol agent Zachary Pruett before boarding a helicopter at the Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lu Maheda/CBP

Photo provided by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showing Missouri National Guard aviators before boarding a helicopter at the Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lu Maheda/CBP

The US National Guard carried out its first joint aerial mission with the Border Patrol since President Donald Trump ordered the guard deployed to halt illegal immigration, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Wednesday.

The aircrew of a National Guard UH-72 helicopter conducted aerial reconnaissance with one Border Patrol agent aboard in support of agents on the ground on May 17, as part of the Operation Guardian mission over the Tucson Sector area of operations, the CBP said in a press statement.