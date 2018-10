Handout photo released by the Russian Security Council press service shows US National Security Adviser John Bolton (2-R) during his talks with Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, Oct 22, 2018. Bolton is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister and Russian President, after US President Donald Trump announced his county was unilaterally pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. EPA/RUSSIAN SECURITY COUNCIL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout photo released by the Russian Security Council press service shows Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (3-R) and US National Security Adviser John Bolton (2-L) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Oct 22, 2018. Bolton is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister and Russian President, after US President Donald Trump announced the US was unilaterally pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. EPA/RUSSIAN SECURITY COUNCIL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout photo released by the Russian Security Council press service shows Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (R) and US National Security Adviser John Bolton (L) shaking hands before their talks in Moscow, Russia, Oct 22, 2018. Bolton is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister and Russian President, after US President Donald Trump announced the US was unilaterally pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. EPA/RUSSIAN SECURITY COUNCIL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States National Security advisor has met on Monday with Russia's Security Council for a first round of talks to address the deteriorating bilateral relations between both nuclear powers.

John Bolton met with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow prior to a meeting on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.