EFEWashington

The United States and NATO on Wednesday formally responded to Russia's demand for security guarantees in Europe, offering to continue engaging in diplomacy but warning Moscow that it will face "serious consequences" if it opts to stage a new invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the escalating tensions due to the concentration of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, both Washington and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization sent their separate written responses to the Kremlin within the time period established last week.