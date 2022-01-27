Ukrainian serviceman attends a positions on a front line near the Avdiivka village, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 25 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

A composite image shows Ukranian then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during the Ukrainian elections which he won in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 April 2019, and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gesturing at his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, 23 December 2016 (images reissued 13 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH/YURI KOCHETKOV

The United States and NATO on Wednesday formally responded to Russia's demand for security guarantees in Europe, offering to continue engaging in diplomacy but warning Moscow that it will face "serious consequences" if it opts to stage a new invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the escalating tensions due to the concentration of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, both Washington and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization sent their separate written responses to the Kremlin within the time period established last week.