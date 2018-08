Photograph provided Aug 22 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showing a MODIS image of Hurricane Lane as it passes through Hawaii, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ NASA

The United States Department of Defense on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of the fleet based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as the island waits for Hurricane Lane.

"Based on the current track of the storm, we made the decision to begin to sortie the Pearl Harbor-based ships," Rear Adm. Brian Fort said in a release. "This allows the ships enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm."