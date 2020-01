Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg responds to a question during an interview with Efe in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 EFE-EPA/Jesus Rosales

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg answers a question during an interview with Efe in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 29. EFE-EPA/Jesus Rosales

The United States cannot shut its doors to immigrants, Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg said during an interview with Efe in which the former New York City mayor also advocated a path to citizenship for the country's estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Bloomberg likewise stressed the need for Latinos to vote if they want their voices to be heard and said that he will support the 2020 Democratic candidate - whoever it is - against Donald Trump.