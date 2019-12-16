US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon (R) speak during a press conference after their meeting on the ministry of foreign affairs in Seoul, South Korea, 16 December 2019. EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

The top United States official responsible for talks with North Korea on Monday called on Pyongyang to make progress on negotiations concerning denuclearization at a time of renewed tensions in the region.

"It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here and you know how to reach us," said US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at a press appearance in Seoul, where he had arrived to meet with South Korean officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula. EFE-EPA