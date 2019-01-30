Opening up a humanitarian corridor is among the options being considered by the United States to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, given the "urgent need" for food and medicine by that country's citizens, the senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said in an interview with EFE in Washington on Jan. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Opening up a humanitarian corridor is among the options being considered by the United States to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, given the "urgent need" for food and medicine by that country's citizens, the senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said.

In an interview with EFE, Claver-Carone confirmed that creating a humanitarian conduit is "absolutely" one of the options that the Donald Trump administration has on the table, although it has "concerns" about doing that because "there already exist refugee corridors" and Washington does not want to "exacerbate an immigration crisis."