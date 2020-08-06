The United States' largest registered nurses union held protests Wednesday in at least 16 states and Washington DC to demand stricter compliance with Covid-19 control practices and a safe patient workload in hospitals.
The National Nurses United also said in a news release prior to the demonstrations that they are calling for a "dismantling of the structural racism that prematurely and disproportionately ends the lives" of people of color, whether due to the coronavirus or "at the hands of police violence."