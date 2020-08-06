Registered nurses hold a rally to demand optimal personal protective equipment and safe staffing at the Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

A group of healthcare workers walk next to a group of registered nurses holding a rally to demand optimal personal protective equipment and safe staffing at the Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Registered Nurse Millicent Bowerbank (c) holds a "Save Lives, Protect Nurses" sign during a rally demanding optimal personal protective equipment and safe staffing at the Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

The United States' largest registered nurses union held protests Wednesday in at least 16 states and Washington DC to demand stricter compliance with Covid-19 control practices and a safe patient workload in hospitals.

The National Nurses United also said in a news release prior to the demonstrations that they are calling for a "dismantling of the structural racism that prematurely and disproportionately ends the lives" of people of color, whether due to the coronavirus or "at the hands of police violence."