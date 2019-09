US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook (R) listens as State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus (L) responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the US State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the US State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus listens during a press conference at the US State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States announced Wednesday that it has offered a reward of $15 million for information that will lead to breaking up of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (ICRG) financial mechanisms, including information on oil sales and tankers.

The US Department of State promised the reward for "information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its branches," it said in a statement.