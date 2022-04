Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee (C) arrives at the Washington residence of the Peruvian ambassador on 20 April 2022 after US Secret Service agents fatally shot an intruder. EFE/Michael Reynolds

Police cordon off the area after US Secret Service agents fatally shot an intruder at the official residence of the Peruvian ambassador in Washington on 20 April 2022. EFE/Michael Reynolds

Secret Service agents fatally shot an intruder Wednesday at the Washington residence of Peru's ambassador to the United States, authorities said.

Uniformed members of the Secret Service, which has responsibility for protecting foreign diplomats as well as US senior officials, arrived at Oswaldo de Rivera's home shortly before 8:00 am after the occupants reported hearing the sound of windows being smashed, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.